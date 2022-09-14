Tatum’s City council voted unanimously to approve the proposed city tax rate of $0.231753 per $100 in Monday’s regularly called council meeting. The adopted rate will increase Tatum’s total taxes by 38%.
Tatum resident Mindy Liles signed up to come before the council to discuss an issue with her water bill but diligence on the part of the City of Tatum Public Works employees found the issue handled before the meeting commenced. According to City Secretary, Stormy Rodriguez, readings from the Liles’ water meter verified that for the past seven months they had been charged for 10,000 gallons for every 6,000 gallons of water used. The difference came up to $395.70 which the council voted to refund.
Michael Morton, Tatum’s Water Supervisor, acknowledged the incorrect reading but explained that it was attributed to the installment of a new dial on the meter, which wasn’t compatible. The incompatibility wasn’t visible, and the improper reading wasn’t obvious until the discrepancies in the bill surfaced. The residence has been outfitted with a brand new meter, and all issues have been resolved.
Council tabled multiple important items on the September agenda.
A recent water main break and subsequent boil notice at the hands of an outside construction source led Morton and his Water Works crew to request the city purchase a Vacuum Excavater for his department. This equipment would decrease the likelihood that outside vendors would damage city infrastructure and increase safety aspects of maintenance projects for city workers and citizens.
“Most of our old lines don’t have no wires with them so we can’t locate them. We can put them in a general area about where it’s at, but we can not locate it or tell them where it is unless we take a track hoe over there. If we do that, then we’re taking a risk of tearing everything out of the ground like the gas lines, phone lines, and all that trying to find our line,” explained Morton of his need for the machinery. “I think if we’re going to actually be digging them up or looking for them to see them, then we need this piece of equipment so we can get down there, and we can go down to the line without cutting the line and with out cutting anybody else’s lines.”
While the cost of this equipment varies from $6,200 to $8,200 in a deal offered by Vermeer distributors Council member Kim R. Smith acknowledged the department’s need for new equipment saying, “It’s been ten years since we bought anything. All it’s got to do is save a life one time and it’s paid for itself.” Council members expressed approval of the purchase but tabled the decision to arrange an opportunity to test the products and determine which option would be best.
In an item also stemming from the chaos of the recent mains break, the City Secretary presented a second proposal to hopefully adopt the services of Text.Gov, a system that allows city business to be transmitted to residents and public works customers via text or email.
This $2,500 per year service would include up to 25,000 texts with a simple sign-up option provided on the city’s website. Resident Nakita Hall questioned whether the system would include a text-to-voice option for residents who might struggle with the technological factors of texting and emails. This recommendation led the council to table the discussion for another month allowing Rodriguez to search for a service offering options that would resolve issues for a broader spectrum of citizens.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Tatum Police Department and the Tatum School District Police Department headed by former TPD officer Omar Zuniga.
“There’s no downside,” said an unusually chatty councilman Smith of the agreement which would allow either department to assist the other when extra hands are needed.
After a months-long search for a cleaning crew for the City Hall and Sherman R. Smith Community buildings, the council voted unanimously to offer the contract to Tatum resident Samantha Hall. Hall’s $100 per week and $75 on-call offer was made hard to resist with her addition of free sanitation services for both buildings.
Council revisited a previous agenda item regarding updating the audio and video recording devices needed to publicly share meetings held in the City Hall complex. An offer of $1,500 to replace the equipment was tabled to allow the council to ask local IT guru Chad Swanson for a bid to complete the update. If Swanson’s bid is lower than the $1,500 previously offered the council intends to utilize his services.