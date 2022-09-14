Tatum’s City council voted unanimously to approve the proposed city tax rate of $0.231753 per $100 in Monday’s regularly called council meeting. The adopted rate will increase Tatum’s total taxes by 38%. 

Tatum resident Mindy Liles signed up to come before the council to discuss an issue with her water bill but diligence on the part of the City of Tatum Public Works employees found the issue handled before the meeting commenced. According to City Secretary, Stormy Rodriguez, readings from the Liles’ water meter verified that for the past seven months they had been charged for 10,000 gallons for every 6,000 gallons of water used. The difference came up to $395.70 which the council voted to refund. 

