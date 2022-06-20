A multi-county Certified Judge’s Training for fairs, festivals, and events will be offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension on Wednesday, July 20th, from 8:30 am-3:00 pm at the Gregg County Extension Office, 405 East Marshall Avenue, Longview, Texas.
The schedule for the day will be as follows:
8:30 - 8:45 a.m. Registration
8:45 a.m. Welcome
9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Session 1 - Clothing: Sewing & Quilts
10:15 - 11:15a.m. Session 2 - Foods: Baked & Preserved
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Lunch & Etiquette of Judging
12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Session 3 - Art/Design: Crafts & Photography
1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Session 4 - Horticulture: Plants & Floral Design
2:30 p.m. Evaluation & Closing Remarks
3:00 p.m. Adjourn
Participants completing the course will receive a “Fairs, Festivals & Events Certifed Judge” name badge. Registration is $30 per person. The deadline to register is July 1st. Registration fees are non-refundable but are transferrable. For more information or to receive a registration form, please contact the Rusk County Extension Office-903-657-0376, 113 East Fordall Street, Henderson.
This event is a multi-county program sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur Counties. Persons requiring auxiliary aids, and special dietary or physical accommodations should call the Gregg County office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at 903-236-8429 by July 13th.