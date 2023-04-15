Talarico

Special to The Henderson News

AUSTIN – Today, State Representative James Talarico passed historic bipartisan legislation to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada. House Bill 25 — which passed the Texas House today 144 — 1 — could lower prescription drug prices on EpiPens to blood pressure medicine to cancer drugs by 60-70%.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription