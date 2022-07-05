HPD traffic stop yields trash bag of methamphetamine
A late-night traffic stop led to the seizure of more than two pounds of methamphetamine by the Henderson Police Department.
HPD Officer Keaton Hand conducted a routine traffic stop at 10:47 p.m., Wednesday evening, in the 100 block of Highway 79 South. The driver of the Chrysler 300 had committed several traffic violations. Upon contact with Officer Hand, the driver displayed several behaviors consistent with criminal activity.
Hand asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle, which was denied, and HPD K9 Officer Vic was called in to perform an open-air search around the perimeter of the vehicle.
K9 Vic gave a positive alert, triggering a probable cause search of the vehicle, which yielded approximately 2.47 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
The driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle, was arrested and transported to the Rusk County Jail, where he was booked on the charge of Possession of a Program 1 Controlled Substance over 400 grams, a First Degree Felony carrying a bond of $100,000.
The suspect was arraigned in the JP 5 Court of Jana Enloe, and had been released on bail as of press time.