This lonely, quiet monolith sits quietly atop a gentle hill in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Henderson life. She’s ever-present but so unimposing that it’s entirely possible to pass her for years and never think to stop and visit.
As a life-long resident of Rusk County, I can’t remember a time that I didn’t know the Howard Dickinson House existed but I’d still managed to live 41 years and never set foot inside her grand double doors. On a grey, rainy Thursday afternoon, I was able to right this life-long wrong and I feel I’m better for having taken the time.
From the first step into the back hall, a fondness for the place had already begun to form. From its high ceilings and hardwood floors to its molding and trim, this house has a level of craftsmanship you only find in these antiquated abodes.
Every detail within the house has been chosen meticulously to reflect the period in which the house was built. Ornate buffets are filled with rosy pink carnival glass. Enormous mantles are filled with everything from beautiful glassware to household items that most would never recognize, or discern their use.
Handcrafted, intricate quilts lie on beds, crying out to be snuggled into but at 100 years old don’t dare to touch. The “postage stamp” quilt, found in what is called “The Millard Bedroom” contains some 8,730 pieces, all hand-pieced and quilted.
Also found in the “Millard” room is a trunk filled with treasures held dear to a local six-year-old, Alton Arnold, who passed away in 1914.
In the library sits a doll, handmade from a sock by Katie Dickinson. Under a glass dome this beautiful, and somehow eerie, plaything sits and smiles day in and day out at a house longing for hands to turn knobs and open cabinets, and feet to tramp up steps and pitter around corners. Longing for opened windows, slammed doors, and cooked meals, this spectacular relic of long-passed days sits, beckoning.
The Howard-Dickinson House was built around 1855 by the Howard brothers, David and Logan. These skilled brethren were brick masons and carpenters.
All of the millwork was hand-planed. Each brick was sun-dried on the building site, from clay dug directly from the very grounds on which the house was built.
This was a house of many firsts. It was the first brick home in Henderson. It was also the first iron-reinforced home and the first to have plaster walls.
Once purchased by the Dickinson family it became one of the first homes in the county to have indoor plumbing.
The Howard family occupied the home until 1905 at which time the Dickinson family purchased it. The Dickinsons resided there until 1950, using the space as a boarding house at some point during their residency.
From 1950 through 1964 the house sat empty and fell into a devastating state of disrepair. Local youths regularly snuck into the property, as in its decay and deterioration it gained its haunted house status.
The legendary Homer Bryce purchased the house and in 1964 agreed to sell it under the stipulation that an organization be created to ensure the site was renovated and fully restored. The Rusk County Heritage Association was formed and the dilapidated remains were purchased for $1.
In 1967, the house received a Texas State Historical Medallion and opened as a museum and venue. With no city, county, or state funding, the Heritage Association has managed the upkeep of the site and all of its irreplaceable contents through generous donations of the community and monies earned from tours and rental of the property.
The Heritage Association welcomes individuals or groups to tour the home. The current cost to tour is $5 adults, $3 students, with preschool children touring for free.
The house is also available to rent for social events such as showers, receptions, weddings, and meetings. Catered meals may also be arranged. To book a tour, or rent the facility, you can contact Cyndi Walker at 903-657-7405 or Judy Sewell at 903-657-4965.