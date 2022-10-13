Small and large business of the year revealed at luncheon
It was a great day for HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Tuesday as they held their 2022 Business Appreciation Luncheon at the Henderson Civic Center. A large group of local businesspeople turned out as lunch was prepared and served by the Henderson ISD CTE Culinary Program Students. The atmosphere was electric as HEDCO attorney Jamie Holmes greeted the guests and asked local First Baptist Church Pastor David Higgs to lead the invocation.
Later in the program came the big announcement of the Luncheon. Clary asked representatives from SWEPCO (Southwestern Electric Power Company) to come to the stage to announce they would be the very first business to locate and build a facility on ten acres in the new East Texas Regional Business Park.
Clary then came back to the podium to announce the small and large businesses of the year. 3D Security was the Small Business of the Year and MTC was the Large Business of the Year.
Henderson resident and business owner of 3D Security came forward to receive a plaque who started his business in his garage and now has 25 employees and operates in the black building on Highway 79 South, next door to The Henderson News. Owner Chris Dunn has grown 3D Security into one of the largest, most diverse security solutions providers in East Texas.
Also, a Henderson resident Michael Bell, Vice President Region III Corrections for MTC came forward to receive the Large Business of the Year plaque. Bell thanked HEDCO, City of Henderson and Rusk County for their support through the years. Over the past couple of years, MTC has constructed a collection of dormitory type facilities by the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson Industrial Park.
After the greeting and invocation, the event was turned over to HEDCO President Noble Welch as he introduced the 2021/2022 HEDCO Board Members, the three outgoing Board Members, Joe Sorrells, Michael Moores and Raymond Mitchell. He also recognized the three new incoming Board Members.
“I want to thank Joe Sorrells for his many years of service the HEDCO Board. He has served on this Board longer than anyone else,” said Welch. “I have served on many Boards in my life, but this is the best group I have ever served with.”
Welch then turn the event over to John Clary, Executive Director for HEDCO. The first thing Clary did was to recognize the students of the Henderson ISD CTE Culinary Program. He then preceded to recognize the distinguished guest that was in attendance. Among those were Representative Travis Clardy, representatives from Blacklands Railroad, Rusk County Rural Rail District, Mayor Buzz Fullen and City Secretary Cheryl Jimerson and several City Council Members, Judge Joel Hale and several Commissioners as well as members of Henderson Independent School District.
Clary went on to explain the tremendous amount of progress of HEDCO in his four and half years here in Henderson. He told the crowd that Henderson has a real need for housing, without it retail growth will be slow.
“We need to find land and builders to build housing here,” Clary said.
He also talked about the new over 55 senior living apartment complex that is currently being constructed in town that will have over 60 units available that will be income restrictive. Clary then gave an update on the new East Texas Regional Business Park that is under construction on Loop 571 and Highway 323. According to Clary the park’s infrastructure and roads should be fully served within one and half years.
He informed the crowd that the old industrial park now employees over 1,100 people work there and the importance of rail at the old park. He pointed out that the Rusk County Airport is very vital for business growth in Henderson and the need to expand the runway to accommodate business jets. According to the statistics he gave there are now 10.7 million unfilled jobs in the U.S.A. and Henderson has this issue as well.
HISD and ETCOG (East Texas Council of Governments representative were recognized and the success they played in obtaining the High Demand Job Training grants that have been received. He told the group about the new Centerpoint Energy facility being built on Loop 571 and right across from them will be a new location for TxDot.
He commended MTC (Management & Training Corporation for their many accomplishments and improvements and that Meridian Brick had sold to Red River Brick and uses rail now for inbound products and will become a distribution center for their products using the rail.
He named some of the new restaurants and the new retail store Shoe Sensation that has located here. He announced that Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store has bought the old Citizens Bank building across from Herschel’s Restaurant but was not planning to build here until the end of 2023.
He then announced that he had been working with Tyler Pipe and that they were buying seven acres in the old industrial park, and they are working on putting a rail spur there. Tyler Pipe had representatives at the luncheon.
Former HEDCO Board member Terry Tyson was asked to come up and make the announcement that BTH Bank located on Highway 79 across from Lowes had merged with Origin Bank.
Kim Stacy, Business Services Manager of Texas Workforce Solutions talked to the businesspeople about available grants and gave them a handout with the information.