Small and large business of the year revealed at luncheon

It was a great day for HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Tuesday as they held their 2022 Business Appreciation Luncheon at the Henderson Civic Center. A large group of local businesspeople turned out as lunch was prepared and served by the Henderson ISD CTE Culinary Program Students. The atmosphere was electric as HEDCO attorney Jamie Holmes greeted the guests and asked local First Baptist Church Pastor David Higgs to lead the invocation. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription