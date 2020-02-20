The Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) has just one last clearance to received before it can begin adding wind-generated energy to the list of services it is drawing on to provide affordable energy to its customers, according to a recent release.
“There are 11 East Texas cities that support the wind project,” Vice President of External Affairs, Brian Bond said Monday. “We would like to get some renewables in our portfolio.”
Bond has been on a whirlwind tour of the cities in East Texas gathering support to present to state and federal energy regulators.
So far, SWEPCO has permission from the Arkansas Public Service Commission for that part of the three-state plan.
They are anticipating a similar agreement in Oklahoma, where approval has been recommended.
SWEPCO is spending $1B to bring 810 megawatts of wind energy on line by 2022. They are also receiving $750M in federal tax credits before those programs are phased out. SWEPCO’s parent company is American Electric Power. SWEPCO is partnered with its sister company Public Service of Oklahoma. SWEPCO will have majority (54.5%) ownership of the project.
“There are no hold-ups. We are meeting with representatives in Austin this week,” Bond said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
President and COO, Malcolm Smoak also commented on the project’s settlement with Arkansas officials.
“We’re pleased that the parties in this proceeding have carefully reviewed the proposal and reached an agreement that will provide more clean, low-cost energy to Arkansas customer.
According to SWEPCO, the plan is forward thinking.
Over the next 20 years, SWEPCO plans to generate more than one-third of its energy from wind and solar.
This additional wind energy will save customers money for years to come, helping families, businesses and the local economy, according to SWEPCO.
“Clean energy” as the company refers to it, will make good use of its 810 MW of wind by:
• Making communities more competitive for economic development.
• Helping customers meet their own renewable energy and sustainability goals.
• Providing enough wind energy to power 200,000 homes.
• Saving customers an estimated $2 billion over the 30-year expected life of the wind facilities.
• Including strong guarantees to ensure value to customers – capital cost cap, qualification for Production Tax Credits (PTC), and minimum energy production levels.
Of the proposed 810 MW, Texas will receive approximately 309 MW generated by wind energy.
The facilities will be located in north central Oklahoma close to the SWEPCO/PSO transmission system, where they tap into some of the best wind resources in the country.
Traverse (999 MW) – north of Weatherford, OK – completion in 2021
Maverick (287 MW) – southwest of Enid, OK – completion in 2021
Sundance (199 MW) – northwest of Cleo Springs, OK – completion in 2020