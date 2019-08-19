The Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) announced recently its plan to build three sites for wind turbine use and thus generate an 810 MG watts for residential use.
Brian Bond, of SWEPCO said that plans are on the board for applications, permitting, building and distribution that could quite possibly bring that power to customers by 2022.
“From what I can tell, We will make the timeline,” Bond said. “This is a great opportunity to balance our portfolio. We are heavy into coal and gas.”
Bond suspects the addition could move the company’s ratio of 83% from coal plants down to 44%.
SWEPCO would have three of the four major sources of producing electricity. The only source they don’t use is hydro-electricity.
Bond said there were some financial perks of the project.
“It is important to know there will federal tax credits with these projects,” he said.
“One of the projects will be at 100% while the other two will be at an 80% credit.”
Once the numbers shake out, that would amount to about a $750 million in credits to the customers.
Applications for the projects are taking place in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The plan is to acquire three wind farms in north central Oklahoma with the hold of its sister company Public Service of Oklahoma. The sites produce from 999 MW on the high end to 199 MW on the low end.
The three facilities are in close proximity to the SWPCO transmission system. The southern plains are a preferred area of the country for wind turbine generated energy.
SWEPCO services approximately 5,600 city of Henderson customers and 13,000 in Rusk County. The claim that 45% of the customer’s total energy blend will come from a wind turbine source.
Of the 810 MW, Texas will receive approximately 309 MW.
As with all projects of this nature, it will require the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).