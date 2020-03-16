KILGORE – Three people have been arrested and charged in an incident at the local Wal-Mart, according to information given The Henderson News Thursday morning.
A nondescript black backpack with a sign alerting to a potential bomb was found in the store here shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to information posted on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page and information from the interview.
After a physical investigation of the item, it was revealed the backpack had toy stuffed animals inside.
As a result, Kilgore Police arrested three persons.
According to Assistant Chief John Gage, KPD arrested Jamal Hunter, 19 of Gladewater and Javiane Hooper, 19 of Gladewater were each charged with making Terrorist Threats. Hunter was also charged with failure to ID. A third suspect, a juvenile, was charged but no information was available.
It is believed the incident was intended to gain social media attention by the trio.
They were charged with making terroristic threats, which could rise to class third degree felony, two to 10 years in a Texas Department of Corrections facility.
As a precaution, employees and customers were evacuated from the building.