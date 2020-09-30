According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County rose significantly to 120. The sudden spike in case totals came as testing sites were made available in Henderson and Mt. Enterprise last week, and subsequent results were delivered to DSHS.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 962 positive cases within the county, an increase of 48 from the 914 last reported with a recovery total of 831. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 11.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 739,222, with a testing total of 6,171,755. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 15,533, a slight increase from last report’s 15,267 while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 657,407, another substantial increase from the 642,169 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 11 for the state, as of Monday, Sept. 28.
TDCJ reports no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility or Billy Moore Correctional Center, with 303 total offenders having recovered and 9 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 20 have recovered. Both facilities also report having no offenders in medical isolation or medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 206,720 offenders and 69,948 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 22,736 offenders and 4,785 staff members previously testing positive and 20,586 offenders and 3,831 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have spiked dramatically to 1,221 from 226, with active employee cases dropping to 934. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 45, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 116, with an additional 39 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 7 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.