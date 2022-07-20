The July 17, 2022, execution of a controlled substance search warrant by Rusk County Sheriff Officers in the 1800 block of County Road 4131 led to the arrest of a Henderson resident and seizure of multiple controlled substances.
Scotty Womack, a 41 year old Henderson man was arrested at the scene and charged with the Manufacture/Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1, a First-degree felony, and carrying a bond of $75,000. Womack was also charged with Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor with a bond of $2,500. Womack was released on bond from the Rusk County Jail on Monday, July 18.
More than a pound of suspected methamphetamine, 496 grams, was seized during the warrant execution along with two grams of Fentanyl, and suspected marijuana.
The seizure is the result of an investigation conducted by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Shift A, and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Law Enforcement officials are still actively investigating the case and anticipate additional criminal charges as the investigation continues. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.