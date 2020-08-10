Around midnight Wednesday an announcement was posted on HISD’s Facebook page that a student athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning no press release was available to media to explain how the district plans to handle this case especially with school resuming Wednesday. So The Henderson News posted the information on www.thehendersonnews.com and their Facebook page. Since that time more information has been obtained about the announcement.
The Facebook page said that the student athlete was not on campus Wednesday nor did they attend any classes but was on campus during summer athletic practice at the high school Monday. The student was screened upon arrival and did not report or display any symptoms.
According to the student they learned of a previous, non-school related exposure and was tested and notified of being positive Wednesday.
The district, all coaches, staff and students that may have had contact with the student while on campus are asked to continue monitoring their health by checking for any symptoms on a regular basis. The equipment and areas that were used by the student have been cleaned and disinfected.
Thursday afternoon, The Henderson News learned that a letter dated June 24, 2020 was sent to coaches informing them that a student athlete had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the letter the student attended summer workouts at the middle school on June 11 and June 12 and was screened before each workout. The student developed symptoms later in the day on June 12, was tested on June 15 and notified of a positive result on June 24.
This was all part of the proper guidelines that were followed by the district to protect other students, coaches and others who may have been in contact with the student. The student was an online student and did not attend classes on campus Wednesday.
As of Friday no comment has been made as to how this might affect HISD’s fall sports program.