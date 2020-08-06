Around midnight Wednesday night an announcement was posted on HISD’s Facebook page that a student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning no press release has been sent out to explain how the district plans to handle this case especially with school resuming Wednesday.
The Facebook page said that the student athlete was not on campus Wednesday nor did they attend any classes but was on campus during summer athletic practice at the high school Monday. The student was screened upon arrival and did not report or display any symptoms.
According to the student they learned of a previous, non-school related exposure and was tested and notified of being positive Wednesday.
The district, all coaches, staff and students that may have had contact with the student while on campus are asked to continue monitoring their health by checking for any symptoms on a regular basis. The equipment and areas that were used by the student has been cleaned and disinfected.
As of Thursday no comment has been made as to how this might affect HISD’s fall sports program.