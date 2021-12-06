Every time you use the City of Henderson’s public utilities you can thank Stokes & Associates, Inc. since they were involved in most of the engineering of this infrastructure, as well as many other projects throughout the City.
In 1971, longtime residents of Henderson Ralph B. Stokes, Sr. P.E. and wife Ayree Jane Stokes started there engineering business here in Henderson. Now in 2021 Stokes & Associates celebrated their 50-year anniversary and continues to provide professional engineering services to a host of municipal and industrial clients throughout the East Texas region.
In 1991, Stokes and wife moved back to Henderson after graduating college and after a brief career in Dallas Metroplex area. Ralph, Jr. joined the family firm after gaining valuable experience working for Dallas based GSW Engineers for three years. Ralph, Jr., now deceased, served as President of the Company for nine years.
Stokes, Sr. had a good eye for talented employees. That has proven to be the case when he hired Neal Holland in 1980, nine years after he started his engineering company.
Holland a native of Henderson and graduate from Henderson High School in 1979 took a job working in the Company’s surveying department, while attending Kilgore Jr. College where he earned an Associates of Applied Arts Degree in drafting in 1982. He quickly advanced within the company and was appointed by the Board to president in 2000. In 2017 Stokes and his wife Tresa purchased the company from the Stokes family. He has now been with the Company for 41 years.
Stokes & Associates, Inc. is a comprehensive civil and environmental engineering firm located in Henderson. The firm’s 50 years of successfully serving Texas municipalities, governmental entities and private industry is testimony to its long-standing reputation. They are located at 205 South Marshall Street near downtown Henderson.
Their professional staff consists of four registered professional engineers, two graduate design engineers and associated technical and administrative staff. They provide a broad scope of engineering services including engineering design and project management services for water and wastewater utilities, water and wastewater pump stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, large water resource projects water distribution and fire protection modeling, transportation and drainage, hydrology and hydraulics, mass grading, site development, environmental permitting, boundary and topographic surveying and GIS mapping.
You can be sure that Stokes & Associates, Inc. will take great pride in providing engineered projects that are on time, incorporate common sense design and are within budget.
“We have worked for virtually every city in East Texas with a population under 60,000,” Holland said.
Working for these size cities is their primary focus. They have been involved in most of the water and wastewater projects in Henderson as well as rehabilitation of over 250 roads in Henderson. The City Council recently approved a work order for the phase of street improvements that will focus on street improvements along the southwest side of town near Evenside.”
Holland said, “We are also working on the new HEDCO 300 acre East Texas Regional Business Park for design of public utilities and a new concrete roadway. Construction of this park is slated to begin in early January 2022.”
Stokes & Associates has also provided Project Management and engineering design done engineering services for Management and Training Corporation in Henderson and is currently expanding an existing facility in Lubbock, Texas. The were also involved in the Wylie Elementary School project when it was built on Highway 259 South.
Their specialties include water, wastewater, street and drainage, storm drainage, hazard mitigation, building and site development and permitting. They have over 45 years experience with state and federally funded projects that include Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, Texas Water Development Board, TDHCA Block Grant Program, Texas Capital Fund, Texas Department of Rural Affairs, US Department of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Texas General Land Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Stokes and Associates is also proud of their extensive experience with large water resource projects in the energy market for industry giants like Tenaska Gateway, Southern Company, Calpine Energy and East Texas Electric Cooperative. The Stokes design Team have completed over $50 million in construction projects related to this market.
Stokes is currently working on a new regional water facility hat will be built near Texarkana, Texas. This project involves preliminary engineering design of a 120 million gallons per day raw water improvements project for seven cities in North East Texas. As a comparison, the City of Henderson’s surface water treatment plant is rated a four million gallons of water per day, also designed by Stokes. The new facility once completed is estimated to cost $200 million.
Other recent projects by the firm include civil engineering design services for the City of Jacksonville’s new $9 million Public Safety Complex scheduled for commissioning in December of this year.
All this success from a graduate from Henderson, Texas that started as an employee for Stokes & Associates, Inc. 41 years ago and now along with his wife Tresa are the proud owners/operators of the business.
Happy 50-year anniversary!