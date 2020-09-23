Henderson Interchurch Ministry has spent years blessing those in need through the hard work and dedication of its staff and the donations made available from the generous Rusk County community. They are calling on the community once again to fill spaces left empty by filling the bellies of local residents in need.
With the recent influx of donations, HIM staff expressed their gratitude to the community. “We want to tell everyone who’s prayed, donated food, time and money: THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU,” staff members said on their Facebook page. “This ministry and the people of our county are so incredibly blessed to have such an amazing support system here in East Texas!!”
For the month of September the staff of HIM are looking to stock the shelves with:
Canned soups (hearty preferred);
Canned chile;
Peanut butter;
Ramen noodles;
Canned chicken ;
Chicken and Beef broth;
Instant mashed potatoes;
Canned fruit;
Cereal;
Crackers;
Cream of chicken soup; and
Canned mixed vegetables.
With cooler temperatures right around the corner, HIM is hoping to fill the shelves with foods that will warm both the bodies and hearts of those blessed by the generosity of their anonymous neighbors. For those wishing to donate to Henderson Interchurch Ministries, monetary donations can be made to HIM at P.O. Box 2337, Henderson, TX, 75653 and both food and monetary donations can be dropped at the HIM offices, located at 749 Highway 64, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.