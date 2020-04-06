In just a few short weeks the coronavirus has caused more pain and chaos than any other event in decades leaving behind, death, massive sickness, locked down cities, closed businesses, unemployment, families needing money and the list goes on.
To help with the money issue the United States Congress finally agreed to a stimulus package on Friday March 27, 2020 to help with the devastation of COVID-19 better known as the coronavirus.
We are told that the check is in the mail or if you filed a 2018 tax return the money will be direct deposited in your checking account.
All U.S. residents with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples) will get $1,200 ($2,400 for couples). They are also eligible for an additional $500 per child. The payments will start phasing out for earners above those income thresholds and will not go to single filers earning more than $99,000 or head-of-household filers with one child, more than $146,500 or more than $198,000 for joint filers with no children.
The unemployed will get an extra $600 per week for up to four months, on top of state unemployment benefits to make up for 100 percent of lost wages.
Businesses will get a tax credit for keeping idled workers on their payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic, so long as the businesses meet certain criteria. They will get a refund for half of what they spend on wages, up to $5,000 per worker.
According to The Economic Policy Institute (ECPI) America could lose 14 million jobs by summer 2020, and states that rely heavily on the leisure, hospitality and retail industries are expected to take the hardest hits as businesses suffering during the coronavirus outbreak.
Last week 6.64 million Americans were laid off because of the coronavirus.
The Henderson News reached out to John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) about current unemployment data in Henderson and Rusk County.
“It appears you will not be able to get county data (unemployment) for a couple of months,” Clary said.
The Henderson News also reached out to the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce about layoffs or employee cutbacks.
“I haven’t heard of any thus far,” said Bonnie Geddie, Executive Director.
On March 26, 2020 Governor Greg Abbott announced his request for access to interest-free federal loans to pay unemployment claims and the accelerated release of funds from the Texas account of the federal Unemployment Trust Fund. This fund allows states to receive advances (loans) from the federal government to continue to cover Unemployment Benefit payments without disruption.
“As job loss and other economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic grow, we are committed to drawing upon all available resources to help Texas hardest hit by the crisis,” said Governor Abbott. “With claims on the rise, our current balance of unemployment funds is projected to run out by the end of next month, so we must accelerate the delivery of necessary dollars.”
Approved on March 25, 2020 The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in an effort to support our working community and families affected by COVID-19, will distribute $40,000,000 of supplemental childcare. These funds will allow local Workforce Development Boards to provide child care to the new COVID-19 Essential Workers, and, pending approval of a federal waiver from the Office of Child Care, make supplemental payments to child care programs to cover lost Parent Share of Cost (PSOC) payments.
COVID-19 Essential Workers with children under the age of 13 may receive childcare financial assistance to cover a portion or, in some cases, all of the costs for child care. TWC has also requested a federal waiver to simplify the eligibility process to more quickly enroll these essential workers’ children into childcare. Workforce Development Boards administer childcare services through Workforce Solutions offices. Eligibility requirements and coverage amounts may vary by service area.
To find information on your local workforce board and updates on their response to COVID-19 please visit https://www.twc.texas.gov/ or https://www.easttexasworkforce.org or call your local Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) at 1-800-939-6631.