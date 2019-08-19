When Texas State Rep. Travis Clardy accepted an invitation to address the Henderson Lions Club last week, he was filled with the anticipation of sharing all of the positives that had been keeping the legislature busy.
However, a pal had been cast over the state house and it was consuming conversations across the state.
“If you had asked me three weeks ago what I was going to talk about, you would have gotten the standard message I give on the Rubber Chicken Tour,” Clardy said. The good news is that we had a very good session and I’m proud of what we did.”
Clardy touted the good works of the house in the last session but registered his frustration with having to share the other side of the coin – the ugliness of Austin politics.
He polled the audience about who had heard or who was keeping up with news surrounding the House Speaker, Dennis Bonnon?
About half the group responded by a show of hands.
The short story on the subject is that Rep. Bonnn (R-Angleton), along with Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), the chairman of the Republican Caucus, met with Empower Texas’ Michael Quinn Sullivan, who felt his website writers were shout out of the press credentials process, which is moving through the courts at the moment.
It was evident from Clardy’s tenor that he was not just relating yet another example of Texas “good old boy” activity at the state house.
Clardy was alerting his constituents to the fact that he was on the list of 10 representatives.
“I think we are calling ourselves The X Men because X is the Roman symbol for the number 10,” he said.
The meeting allegedly took place on June 12 and a number of topics were discussed, according to several published reports.
In that meeting, which Sullivan reportedly recorded, Bonnen offers to get press credentials for the web site writers if Sullivan would back off criticizing the legislature and create opposition for 10 fellow legislators in next year’s primaries.
Several legislators have condemned the action, and as of Thursday, the Texas Rangers have been enlisted to investigate the incident.
While a handful of legislators have actually heard the recording, others are requesting its full release, while still more are asking for Bonnen and Burrows to resign.
Clardy said that these types of incidents only further erode any political standing the Republican Party has with its constituents.
On Monday of last week, the House General Investigating Committee asked that the Texas Rangers initiate an investigation about the alleged meeting between Bonnen, Burrows and Sullivan.
The Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming that Bonnen and Sullivan had entered into an unregistered political action committee, along with other potential election code violations. Sullivan’s Empower Texas is a registered PAC.
Bonnon denied that any such list past hands between he and Sullivan.