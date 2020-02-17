Rusk County Republican potential officer holders presented themselves to about 200-plus voters Thursday night at the Henderson Civic Center for the annual Henderson Chamber-sponsored candidate forum.
The contested county races included county sheriff, Pct. 1 commissioner and four constable’s races in Pcts. 1, 3, 4, and 5.
David Chenault was the moderator and Michael Marshall was the timer. Both are members of the chamber’s legislative affairs committee.
All of the candidates of the respective races were present, save for Kenneth Miley, Constable Pct. 3. As a result challenger, Micah Buzbee was allowed a two-minute introduction, but was not afforded the opportunity to answer any questions, as per the rules of the event.
Each of the candidates from the different races gave a two-minute opening remark. Most of the candidates gave a biographical sketch of themselves and their family, and spoke briefly about their qualifications.
Chenault’s first question of the evening was directed to the Pct. 1 Constable candidates.
“What do you think is the single most important factor that is affecting your precinct right now?”
Bob Mitchell responded:
“The biggest problem in Pct. 1 right now is oil field thefts. There are some other precincts that are having some oil field theft issues also. Precinct 1 has had it going on for a while. I’ve worked with basic resources in the past trying to eliminate some this stuff and we have resolved some of the problems.”
Michael Smith responded:
“There is not really one single. When you’ve got drugs, you’re gonna have thefts, you’re gonna have burglaries – the number one thing to start with is working with the force, and obviously work with the JP and working closer with the sheriff’s office and start battering the drugs. When we stop the drug flow, we’re going to stop (inaudible).”
Richard Stanley responded:
“The single greatest issue, we’ve heard about oil field thefts, that is definitely a problem. The underlying issue is the need for drugs and the want for drugs. We need to make arrests. We need to give other options. We need to find a root cause and we need to find a solution for that.”
The attention turned to two of the county’s Constable’s races in Pct. 4 and 5.
Bobby Armstrong and Parker Sweeney are the candidates in Pct. 4 and Tray Hacker and Daniel McMillen are the candidates in Pct. 5.
Chenault posed this question “What in the world does a Constable do? Explain to someone new to Texas what a Constable does.”
Bobby Armstrong responded:
“Constable works for the Precinct Judge serving papers. The paperwork is just mainly the most thing he does. You serves divorce papers, eviction notices, which can be hard to do sometimes. But he does them,” he said.
Parker Sweeny responded:
“Traditionally the Rusk County Constable mostly serves civil processes and different papers for the JP Court. I plan to change that a little bit to make it be more of a patrol – active patrol – where you’ll see me in the community enforcing different law trying to stop the theft problems and the drug problems,” he said.
Trey Hacker responded:
“A Constable in the State of Texas is a licensed peace officer, and all licensed peace officers in the State of Texas are trained under the same requirements. But every Le agency has their niche in the business. The Constable’s niche in the law enforcement world is to serve all papers that come through the court in his precinct,” he said.
Daniel McMillen responded:
“As previously stated, the Constable is a licensed peace officer. They can do anything that any law enforcement officer can do. Stop car, work traffic we can make arrests, we can work thefts… we can work anything we want to,” he said.
While there are two County Commissioner seats up for election, only one – Pct. 1 – has a contested race.
Shannon Thompson, Randy Gaut and Will Hale are the candidates.
Chenault dove into the Q&A session when he alluded to the age-old question from voters to election officials, “Hey! When are you going to fix MY road?”
Shannon Thompson responded:
“I think we need more new ideas and ways to fix the roads. We’ve doing same thing to the same roads for along time. With the small budget we have for the roads, we can fix five to maybe 10 miles a year. There’s over 150-plus (miles) in our precinct. Where do you start? We’ve got to come up with a different way to fix the roads. I believe with the technology and the equipment now that we can find another way to stretch more bang for the buck,” he said.
Randy Gaut responded:
“You know, that’s a question that has been asked of me just in this candidacy. Looking back in our previous budgets - in 2018 – I believe we had $148,000 allocated for rumble oil and sealcoat. I believe we used just less than $52,000 and that just going off numbers. We had just less than 200 miles in Pct. 1. In those 200 miles you just have to evaluate who needs it the worst,” he said.
Will Hale responded:
“You know with the roads situation, we have certain budgets we can use and we have to use that budget wisely to fix which roads we can in that year. That will be the ones that are traveled the most, the ones that have the most damage. The ones that have the most oil field traffic. We can go to those oil field companies and try to get them to help us fix those roads, so we don’t have use so much out of our budget,” he said.
The final set of candidates and most likely most voters were interested in hearing about was the lone county-wide race for Rusk County Sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price is fending off a trio of opponents – Johnwayne Valdez, Jesse Stewart and Nathan Parker.
Crimes in Rusk County were at the focal point of this race. People look at crime differently.
Which crime do you think is the top priority that needs to be addressed immediately and how do you reduce that crime.
Valdez responded:
“This county is like every county, it has a major drug problem. No one has ever denied that. No one at this table has ever denied that. I’ve devoted my entire career to fighting drugs. I worked undercover in 1985 in Houston, Texas for four years. I worked up here in the Deep East Texas Taskforce before I went to the Nacogdoches Police Department. I’ve been working street crime and drugs, large-scale drug operations. I was the first taskforce agent to ever be granted a wiretap. I’ve done every type of narcotics investigation that there is. Proactivity has been what’s slowing us down. None of us up here are going to tell we’re going to stop it, because you know you can’t. My proactive approach is getting out in these communities and making traffic stops. I’m not talking about making tickets, I’m making traffic stops. If they see us, they’re not going to be coming through here bringing their drugs,” he said.
Jeff Price responded:
“The number problem is going to be drugs, because everything relates back to it – theft, burglary – all of that goes back to drugs. We work drug case regularly. I’ve got officers on the streets making traffic stops at night and daytime out on the county roads. We’re taking a lot of drugs off the streets. I work with the PD and monthly meetings with them where we discuss investigations that both agencies are doing. We went into an inter-local agreement so that we could create a semi-taskforce between their narcotic agents and our narcotic agents working together in the city and the county to try as a unit to try and curb narcotics traffic. You’re not going to stop it. As long as there is a demand out there, there is going to be a supply,” he said.
Jesse Stewart responded:
“I would crime or drug is Methamphetamine here in Rusk County. We’ve got a major meth problem and with that comes thefts. For that to stop, you’re going to have to have deputies making traffic stops. They don’t have to write tickets. They don’t have to write a warning, just make a traffic stop. Most of the time there will be a warning or citation issued, or may find that meth or find somebody with a warrant and take them to jail. So, proactivity will be one of my top priorities, making sure the deputies are out there. Out in the rural areas of the county, not just the surrounding areas of the city limits, stopping cars and getting the bad guys off the streets.
Nathan Parker responded:
“I think the number one problem is the narcotics being used and distributed throughout the county. I would like to see us join forces with all our all of our local cities within our county; even our constables joining in together, because the constables see and know the people in the county better than what a deputy might or an investigator might. So join forces with all agencies and fighting this problem.
Also like to take this a step further, and put in place a program for families that have to deal with a family that is on drugs and they don’t know what else to do. Implementing some kind of program to help a family member to take a step further to help,” he said.