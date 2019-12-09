The Rusk County Commissioners met Thursday in a special called meeting to dispense with routine business so as not to clog up future meetings with a larger agenda.
The urgency of appointing a replacement for a vacant constable’s position led the meeting (see related story), along with an employee insurance issue and some contracts that required attention prior to the end of the year.
Commissioners approved the following:
• Approved a statement of investment policy on the county’s money at a return of 1.57%
• Appointed Bill Hale as the Judge Pro-tem in the event that current Judge Joel Hale was not available to execute his duties.
• Set the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. as the official meeting time for the year 2020
• Approved a contact amendment with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to update the budget approval process.
• Approved an extension of a service contract with Bradshaw and the county for the grounds work at the RC Expo Center.
• Accepted a monthly report from the RC Constable Pct. 1 office.
• Approved the placement of two water lines, one in Pct. 1 on CR 106 and one in Pct 4 on CR 4158.
The commissioners took public comment, paid the bills and adjourned the meeting.
The next meeting will be the December monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.