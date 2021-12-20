Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, today announced plans to build a $9 million fiber-optic network that will provide high-speed internet service to Henderson residents and businesses.
The company’s all-fiber network will deliver symmetrical speeds up to 1 Gig for residential customers and up to 5 Gigs for business customers.
“Access to fast and reliable internet is essential in order for communities to grow and flourish,” said Chris Boone, Senior Vice President of Business Services and Emerging Markets. “Sparklight’s state-of-the-art network will not only support the needs of today’s connected homes and businesses but will lay the groundwork for future technological advances and 10 Gig (10G) speeds. We are honored to partner with the city of Henderson to bring future-proof high-speed internet to this community.”
"Sparklight’s fiber network will deliver the speed and reliability necessary for Henderson to attract and retain businesses in our community, allowing the city’s economic development to advance into the digital age,” said Jay Abercrombie, Henderson City Manager. “This investment will help close the digital divide for our residents and businesses and open the door to future possibilities. We welcome Sparklight as our internet service provider and appreciate their interest in our wonderful city.”
Construction on the Sparklight network is expected to commence in spring 2022 and be completed by the end of year. The company’s network will ultimately connect nearly 5,000 Henderson residential and business customers.
