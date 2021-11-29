OKLAHOMA CITY- As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC® Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country. During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to help SONIC determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials
Since launching the Limeades for Learning initiative in 2009, SONIC has donated more than $20 million and supported over 36,000 classrooms, providing funding for necessary learning materials requested by teachers in partnership with DonorsChoose.
“Sonic has been a longtime supporter of education. For more than a decade, we have been committed to helping teachers gain access to essential learning materials,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of SONIC Drive-In. “Through this year’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign, we’ve made a meaningful impact for 846 teachers, all thanks to our fans, who voted for innovative projects in their community to strengthen learning environments.”
From Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 24, SONIC fans voted on LimeadesforLearning.com to determine which projects received funding, totaling $1 million.
The following teachers were rewarded as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign:
In Henderson, Texas, three teachers from two schools received a combined donation of $5360.3 including:
Misty Rodriguez at Carlisle School for the project Going on a Book Hunt!
Misty Rodriguez at Carlisle School for the project An Apple For Them
Misty Rodriguez at Carlisle School for the project Fill Their Bucket!
Misty Rodriguez at Carlisle School for the project Centers of Attention
Shannon Hodges at Carlisle School for the project Creative Minds Working Together
Shannon Hodges at Carlisle School for the project Growing Creativity with STEM
Shannon Hodges at Carlisle School for the project Creativity and Beyond
Shannon Hodges at Carlisle School for the project I Build, You Build, We Build
Gina Cary at Wylie Elementary School for the project Enrichment Supplies
Gina Cary at Wylie Elementary School for the project Bam! Read! Group Reading Center
In New London, Texas, two teachers from two schools received a combined donation of $4437.59 including:
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project Operation Organization
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project Stations Are Super!
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project Come to Your Senses With Sensory Items!
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project Printer Project
Amanda Kirkendoll at West Rusk Intermediate School for the project Ace That Attendance
Amanda Kirkendoll at West Rusk Intermediate School for the project Soaring Through Social-Emotional Skills
Amanda Kirkendoll at West Rusk Intermediate School for the project Books, Books, Books
Amanda Kirkendoll at West Rusk Intermediate School for the project Closing the Achievement Gap
“Through their Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC Drive-In has provided essential supplies that will help hundreds of students flourish and empower their teachers during this unpredictable school year,” said Charles Best, CEO and founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re celebrating SONIC’s milestone of donating $20 million over the past 13 years through DonorsChoose. Because of their ongoing partnership, classroom visions have come true for teachers in every state in our nation.”
SONIC’s support for teachers takes place all-year long and now in the form of an extra special rewards program exclusively for educators called the SONIC Teachers’ Circle. By joining, teachers will receive exclusive rewards redeemable when placing an order online on the SONIC website or in the SONIC App. *
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
Teachers interested in joining SONIC Teachers’ Circle are invited to verify their eligibility and sign up on the SONIC App within their account settings. The program is available to educators employed by K-12 schools and colleges/universities in the United States. Once verified, Teachers’ Circle members will receive exclusive discounts and offers within the app, only available to teachers.