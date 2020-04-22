With shelter in place orders and restrictions on the manner in which businesses handle their flow of traffic the county’s sales tax figures are showing the effects of the global crisis.
Henderson went from $408,790 reported last year at this time to $424,251 for a 3.78% yearly increase but dropped nearly $30,000 from last month’s reported total of $453,048.
Mt. Enterprise fell into a slump with some business closures, both permanent and temporary, and social distancing protocol reporting $12,577 in sales tax revenue for March, a decrease of nearly $2,000 for the month but still 28.38% over last year’s figures.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality on the list, registered a small increase from February’s $921 up to $995 for March. While this monthly increase is a small one the 60.13% increase from last year’s $621 is a huge leap.
Tatum continues to show an increase in sales tax payments with a total of $22,267 for March over last month’s $19,378 and a major increase over last year’s reported $17,769.
Overton showed a sharp decline from last year’s $27,944 with sales tax totals coming in at $22,341. Shelter in place orders have affected Overton’s economy as well with a significant decrease from last month’s $26,251.
The county, as a whole, is still registering an increase with March totals at $482,431 over last year’s $464,920.
Larger surrounding cities are feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 outbreak as well with Longview showing an 11% drop in sales tax. While still in the red with year to date payments at over 11 million compared to last year’s 10 million, the business restrictions are straining the economy from large metropolitan areas to our smaller rural communities.