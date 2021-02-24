Rusk County couple create a fresh addition to your spice rack
Proud Henderson natives, Blair and Rita Williams and their new company, B&R Pepper Seasonings will soon command a spicy space in the cabinet next to your seasoned salt and Italian blend.
The preservative-free brainchild of husband Blair has taken no time to establish itself as the up-and-coming flavor blast you didn’t realize you needed. Williams hit the ground running with his fresh idea for pure pepper seasonings.
Only a month into the creation and production of his signature flavor Jalapeno Seasoning, Williams is in discussion with a local market that has shown interest in selling his all-natural product with expectations that shelves could be stocked by the end of March or into April.
While still working out the best available options for containers and branding, the Williams team has secured local growers for his future stock of jalapenos but also ghost peppers, habanero, scotch bonnets, and a plethora of peppers with which he intends to further his line of seasonings.
“I’m not in this to get rich,” said Willaims, “my goal is to supply an all-natural quality product that comes straight out of our area which in turn boosts Henderson because it’s right there on the label.”
Proud of his product and equally proud of his hometown Williams has high hopes for his culinary creation.