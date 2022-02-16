The Rusk County Commissioners Court conducted three back-to-back meetings Monday morning.
The first meeting was a closed executive session concerning litigation but no action was taken. The second meeting was a radio workshop with UT Health East Texas. The third meeting was their usual meeting to discuss and possibly approve a 23 item agenda.
Early in the meeting there was a presentation from Michael Camden concerning a possible tax abatement at the Solar Project in the Oak Hill area.
“I spoke to you around June last year about a request for a tax abatement for the Solar Project,” said Camden. “Supply chain issues has pushed the project back. Somewhere around the third or fourth quarter of next year in 2022 the project should be finished.”
He told the Commissioners that once the project is finished it should last for 25 years. A six-year tax abatement is being requested from the county in stages of three years for 100 percent, then 75 percent, then 50 percent and finally 25 percent.
“How is this a abatement going to benefit Rusk County? There are only going to be two full-time jobs. I personally have a hard time with an abatement,” Commissioner Bennie Whitworth said.
Camden quickly responded, “We are open to a counter (offer) from the court.”
Even though there are 2,000 acres at the Oak Hill area Camden assured the Commissioners that the abatement was for the project only and not the land.
Since this was a discussion item only no action was taken but will probably come before the Court at a later date.
The Commissioners quickly approved an agreement with Rusk County Electric Cooperative for usage of tower space for the Sheriffs Office radio repeater. According to the discussion this will get the Sheriffs Office off of the Henderson fire station’s tower. The lease is going to cost the county only one dollar per year and will start on February 8, 2022. The term will be indefinite but may be terminated at any time by either party by giving a 30-day written notice.
Tammy Honea, County Health Inspector/Environmental Specialist requested the approval for a new fee schedule for the Health Department.
“I want to move to a risk based from an employee based schedule,” said Honea. “This schedule has been employee based for years and it’s not fair to some of the businesses that are not at a higher risk.”
It was approved.
Kishla Salazar, Executive Director of the Rusk/Panola Children’s Advocacy Center asked the Commissioners to waive the $750 fee for use of the Expo Center for their annual bingo fundraiser event. It was also approved.
During the meeting bids were opened for the following: cracked fuel oil, hot mix, cold mix, UPM patch mix, limestone (flex base), oil sand, slurry seal, seal coat, gravel, clay, steel culverts, rock, plastic culverts, structural steel, tank cars, bridge construction and aviation fuel for fuel vehicles. All opened bids were read and approved.
Other agenda items approved were:
Observe and record the Certified Order Setting Compensation of the County Auditor, Assistant Auditors and Court Reporter
Allow Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to go onto private property to remove a tree
The hiring an operator 1 for Precinct 4 to replace the one that retired
The Sheriffs Chapter 59 Seizure Report
The Sheriffs Racial Profile Report for 2021
Suddenlink Service agreement and Property Access agreement for Rusk County Juvenile Probation Office, Rusk County Library System and the Extension Office
The last six months report from the Rusk County Environmental Specialist
All other County department reports that were submitted
Two pipeline/utility requests, one from Jacobs Water Supply to place a two inch bore under/across right-a-way of CR 208 in Precinct 1 and one from Eastex Telephone Co-op to place a fiber optic cable in 1.5 innerduct along the right-of-way of CR 4188 in Precinct 4