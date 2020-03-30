Fewer words have been so often spoken since the onset of the Coronavirus crisis as social distancing.
With East Texas counties leery of issuing shelter-in-place orders, the Rule of 10 has become the new norm. Social gatherings, while still high on the list of distancing don’ts, are limited, per Governor’s orders, to not exceed ten individuals.
The world-wide directive for necessary social interaction is to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others. The effect of this directive is visible when entering the area’s larger businesses. Customers give each other a wide berth upon every pass.
Some area stores are restricting the number of customers allowed inside at any given time.
In Mt. Enterprise, the Family Dollar posted an employee outside the doors ensuring no more than ten shoppers were browsing at a time. Larger chain stores outside of the local area are following suit with limited entry and lines of impatient shoppers forming.
The streets of Henderson are significantly less busy as more and more people are choosing to avoid the hustle and bustle, and possible exposure.
While most local restaurants have taken to the drive-through only experience, many have adopted a delivery option available to customers within certain distances. Mac’s Burgers has created a “business delivery” option. While other local eateries, such as Cotton Patch and China Palace, have decided to shut their doors amid the ever-growing panic.
One local entrepreneur has created a food and grocery delivery service called Eatit. For a minimal fee, this service will pick up and deliver restaurant orders as well as grocery orders from area businesses. There is an additional fee for deliveries extending beyond the typical service area. This service can be found at www.eatits.com.
Cabin fever has begun to spread throughout the area. With children still out of school and more parents at home due to area lay-offs, families strive to find creative ways to entertain themselves with very few options outside of the home.
As a reminder of their dedication to local students, Henderson Middle School held a Student Outreach Caravan. The parade of educators drove through the streets and neighborhoods in which their students live honking and waving to the children.
Rusk County is taking this pandemic and all of the ensuing difficulty in stride, recognizing that this struggle shall pass but coming together in spirit to ensure that we’re all still here in the end.