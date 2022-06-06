RCSO’s newest officer ready to take a bite out of crime
With help from a private donation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has expanded its force with the addition of a new K9 Officer, Tyson, who is paired with Sergeant La’Keldrick Adams.
“They needed the dog to make the department better and serve the community and I was in a position to do it, and I’m more than happy to do it,” said John McIntosh, a Williamson county native with strong genealogical ties to Rusk county, who became acquainted with the department and Sheriff Valdez through his decades-long friendship with RCSO Sergeant Shane Iverson.
Following the retirement of Adams’ long-time K9 partner Polo, McIntosh could sense the need within the department to fill the void left by the loss of such a great K9 officer and began working to fill that space. His strong personal connection to the training and use of service animals saw him in a perfect spot to help find a suitable fit to fill Polo’s collar.
“When I found that they were in need of a new working dog because La’Keldrick’s dog was getting a little long in the tooth it was just a no brainer for me to help finance their need for a new dog,” said McIntosh, who visited with Tyson’s trainers at Signal K9 in Nacogdoches to make sure he would be a good fit for Adams and the department. With an immediate family connection to service dogs, his sister is a dog trainer, McIntosh quickly determined that Tyson would be a sound charitable investment.
“I was very fortunate when I went to the Sheriff’s Office, my sheriff was a former K9 handler, so I didn’t have to fight those battles. I didn’t have to convince him,” said Valdez of his support for the K9 program and their dedicated handlers. “I know what he needs, and he’s going to get what he needs. Same with the dog, the dog’s going to get what he needs.”
RCSO K9 officers, much like their human counterparts, will regularly receive training throughout their career, and the bond with their handlers will deepen as each K9 is housed with their specific handler, becoming a member of a family instead of simply an investigative tool.
“It’s an added dynamic of police work,” said McIntosh. “It’s a very specialty kind of niche. You have to have the department to support it and the right personalities.”
“It all just fell right into place,” he continued. “It was perfect.”