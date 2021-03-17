Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a late afternoon collision in Smith County that left one man dead.
At 3 p.m. Monday, March 15, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 64, approximately three miles west of the city of Arp in Smith County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2010 Ford Edge was stopped in the eastbound lane of SH-64 to turn left onto County Road 299 when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Erich Wilson, 62, of Arp. The report indicates he was not injured in the crash.
The motorcycle operator was identified as Payton Vance St. Clair, 21, of Henderson. St. Clair was pronounced at the scene by Judge James Meredith and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation.