Santa delivers gifts to Rusk County Justice Center
An unexpected visit from a gift-bearing old elf left a group of Rusk County families with a new sense of Christmas spirit.
Larry Reedy, creator of Project Second Chance, Lt. Cassandra Shaw, and everyone’s favorite jolly old elf teamed up Saturday, December 17, to bring joy to the families of the men and women spending their Christmas holidays separated from those they love.
Every child that walked into the Rusk County Jail lobby met the pink-cheeked gaze of Santa himself, next to a fully dressed tree hovering over dozens of gifts. While the day was only intended to hold highly-anticipated visits with Moms and Dads, sisters and brothers, they walked away with so much more.
Santa, portrayed by local man, Joe Reneau, disappeared from sight of the child-filled lobby only to return with an elevator full of bicycles and nearly 100 little gift-guarding elves.
Project Second Chance provided 12 bikes and gifts for 40 other children and specially chosen presents for the children of six women currently housed within the jail facility.
Judge Jana Enloe and her family attended the event and assisted in handing out gifts to all that entered.
“I couldn’t make this happen without the the help of Lt. Shaw and my loving church family out at New Oakland Church,” said Reedy, grateful to see his well-intended vision turn into something far more grand than he’d ever considered. “Without God laying these people in my path this would never exist.”
