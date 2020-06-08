In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management has reported four new cases in the Rusk County area, bringing the active total back up to 14.
Of the four, two were reported from the Mt. Enterprise area and two in Henderson.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice has begun testing within all state correctional facilities. Seven patients have tested positive within Rusk County facilities but it is unclear whether those are offenders, staff, or a combination of the two.
The total number of positive cases has risen to 54 within Rusk County with 38 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 69,920, with a testing total of 1,174,948. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,767, a significant increase from last report’s 1,672, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 46,799.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.