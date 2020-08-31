Henderson ISD has been informed of six students and two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the recently reported cases, five recoveries have also been announced.
One intermediate student was last on campus on August 26, 2020.
Four of the students were last on the high school campus on August 26, 2020.
One high school student was last at the athletic facility on August 26, 2020.
One employee was last on the high school campus on August 26, 2020.
One employee was last on the primary school campus on August 25, 2020.
School officials are notifying all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with these employees or students. The areas of campus where the employees and students had contact are being cleaned and sanitized. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
One additional student recently developed symptoms and tested positive but has not been on the middle school campus for several days. Due to the timing of the infection, this student had no contact with any HISD student or staff member since well before the student would have been contagious.