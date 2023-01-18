Several years ago, I canvassed and photographed all existing churches lying within Rusk County. There then totaled 187 houses of worship spanning more than a half dozen denominations: Baptist, Catholic, Church of Christ, Methodist, Mormon, Presbyterian, and Seventh Day Adventist, in addition to numerous independents. Several of these religious institutions have been active almost since the foundation of the county, and their church records, if they still exist, can be an invaluable source, not only in the recording of the church’s history but in genealogical research as well.
As an example, the Rusk County Historical Commission Archives contains a copy of the New Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church records with some registered entries dating back as early as 1874. The Church minutes note the successive names of pastors such as G. W. C. Self 1883, J. W. Overall 1887, J. S. Norvell 1888, L. E. Tipps 1892, and M. C. Hays 1892. Also named are Church Elders: C. M. Alexander 1872, H. J. Rives 1874, and Isaac Parker Windle 1887, and Deacons: C. R. Nevills 1885 and N. A. Windle 1887, with J. A. Alexander serving as church clerk in 1892. Church minutes also record special events such as revivals, Camp Meetings, baptisms, and the administering of church discipline levied against the misconduct of parishioners for such offenses as cursing and dancing at parties. Church members were restored to fellowship upon admission of guilt and an expression of regret. There is one entry, however, in which the parishioner expressed that he was not sorry for his actions of dancing and asked that his name be dropped from the church roll, which was granted. These sometimes-faded tomes also record the names of delegates elected by New Harmony to attend the regional conferences of the Presbytery.
New Harmony Church records also record the assimilation of another church body known as Hickory Flat Church, which said action occurred in April of 1883. This entry cites that Hickory Flat was first organized in 1872, but there is no entry recorded stating the reason for its dissolution. Apparently, there was some sort of dissension among the Hickory Flat congregation. New Harmony appointed Elders C. M. Alexander, Henry Berry, and William U. Davis to query the Hickory Flat members to see who would be willing to transfer their church membership to New Harmony.
New Harmony’s church minutes then record the names of the “transferred” new members that were enrolled from Hickory Flat Church. The records also list a church membership registry dating from 1872 (nee Hickory Flat) to around 1900, in which the names of church members are recorded sometimes including the date that they joined the congregation. This is an important tool for local genealogists in documenting the location of families, as the census returns for the 1890 Federal census have almost entirely been destroyed. Among those named on these early church rolls are W. J. (Willard J) Davis, Crawford Tipps, A. C. Compton, George P. Parr, and Udora Bynum These surnames help the researcher to approximately locate the community in which the New Harmony church was located. Since the location of the Davis Cemetery was also known in the 19th century as Hickory Flat, it can be determined that Hickory Flat and its successor New Harmony served the area lying between the Hickey and Compton Communities, southwest of Henderson.
For the genealogist, these church minutes provide records that may not be available from other genealogical resources. Infant baptismal records can give the researcher a close approximation as to the date when an ancestor was born, as well as confirm parentage. Records of marriages that were performed in the church by the clergy may give dates that were heretofore unavailable from any other source. The church minutes may also provide dates when members of their congregation died, sometimes including the cause of death. These entries are especially important during the period before 1903 when no state or county death records were kept. Lastly, the minutes show when a member of the church body requested dismissal from church membership usually due to the party moving out of the Hickory Flat community, and sometimes identifies the name of the church and its location to which their discharged member is going. Some defected to Bethel Methodist and the Freewill Baptist.
Some other early Rusk County church minute records currently held in the Rusk County archives are Mt. Ararat and Mission Sprints Baptist and Minden Presbyterian – now known as Maple Grove Baptist Church.
What better way to preserve local church histories and provide genealogical research than to preserve a copy of your local church minutes for posterity? Do not be fooled! Digital storage is not preservation! Computers crash, and “Clouds” dissipate especially if you stop subscribing to the service! The best way to preserve records is to duplicate them in hard copy and keep them off-site. If your church congregation holds such historical records, please consider allowing them to be copied for preservation and research by the Rusk County Historical Commission.
The Rusk County Historical Commission appeals to the citizens of Rusk County to consider donating to the Rusk County Archives building fund. We are a 501-C-3 facility, and all contributions are tax-deductible. Contributions may be forwarded to the Rusk County Depot Museum, 514 N. High, Henderson, Texas 75652. Make checks payable to the Rusk County Historical Commission Building Fund.
For more information, call 903-657-4303.