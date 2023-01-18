Shelves

Several years ago, I canvassed and photographed all existing churches lying within Rusk County. There then totaled 187 houses of worship spanning more than a half dozen denominations: Baptist, Catholic, Church of Christ, Methodist, Mormon, Presbyterian, and Seventh Day Adventist, in addition to numerous independents. Several of these religious institutions have been active almost since the foundation of the county, and their church records, if they still exist, can be an invaluable source, not only in the recording of the church’s history but in genealogical research as well.

As an example, the Rusk County Historical Commission Archives contains a copy of the New Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church records with some registered entries dating back as early as 1874. The Church minutes note the successive names of pastors such as G. W. C. Self 1883, J. W. Overall 1887, J. S. Norvell 1888, L. E. Tipps 1892, and M. C. Hays 1892. Also named are Church Elders: C. M. Alexander 1872, H. J. Rives 1874, and Isaac Parker Windle 1887, and Deacons: C. R. Nevills 1885 and N. A. Windle 1887, with J. A. Alexander serving as church clerk in 1892. Church minutes also record special events such as revivals, Camp Meetings, baptisms, and the administering of church discipline levied against the misconduct of parishioners for such offenses as cursing and dancing at parties. Church members were restored to fellowship upon admission of guilt and an expression of regret. There is one entry, however, in which the parishioner expressed that he was not sorry for his actions of dancing and asked that his name be dropped from the church roll, which was granted. These sometimes-faded tomes also record the names of delegates elected by New Harmony to attend the regional conferences of the Presbytery. 

