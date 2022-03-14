The Department of State Health Services reported 6,425 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of one from the last reported total of 6,424. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,280.
With testing totals continuing to rise even as the curve continues to flatten, the cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 54,493, with 39,081 molecular tests conducted along with 2,584 antibody tests and 12,828 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 227.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,690 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 135 newly-reported fatalities as of March 10, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 45,796 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.69% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 24,431 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,365 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 75.95%. More than 7,597 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, Billy Moore Correctional Center, and Bradshaw State Jail. All Rusk County units reported no active employee diagnoses.
ETTF reported having two offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while Billy Moore and Bradshaw report no offenders in isolation or on restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 64.19%, with BMCC continuing to report a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 19.20% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 97 active offender cases, a decrease of one from Wednesday’s reported total of 98, and 77 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 14 from the 63 last reported. Roughly 66% of Texas prison facilities have active COVID cases within their population with no units on lockdown.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 233, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 62 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 85 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.