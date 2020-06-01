The Rusk County Sheriff’s office reported 31 simple assaults in April. That was the same number that it was in March.
“This number has been higher since the coronavirus started and probably because couples are spending more time at home than before,” said Sheriff Jeff Price.
Other assaults reported were only one sexual assault and four aggravated assaults for the month.
Burglary of buildings was down with only five reported and burglary of a habitation was also down at four. Vehicle burglary was the same as April at two.
Criminal trespass was down with only ten reported with criminal mischief at 20. Gunshots were up at 30 over last month.
Sheriff Price said “it’s not unusual for there to be a lot of gunshots in the county with people target practicing or just shooting their guns for fun.”
There were five lost or found livestock calls. Livestock reports were the same as last month at 156.
“The reason that livestock reports are high each month is a lot of fences and or post are old and the animal reaching over or through the barb wire break the wire or fence and therefore the animal or animals get out,” said Sheriff Price.
Suspicious activity was down at 18 so was miscellaneous theft down at 17. Suspicious vehicle reports were up at 48. Verbal disputes were down at 29.
Other reports were:
Animal complaints – 31
Civil matter – 47
Civil process – 59
Criminal mischief – 20
Harassment – 17
Highway obstruction – 95
Loud music – 16
Motorist assist – 18
Public service – 23
Reckless driver – 41
Traffic stop – 149