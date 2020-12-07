According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped dramatically to 89.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,245 total positive cases within the county, an increase of 33 from the 1,212 last reported with a recovery total of 1,121. The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 12,358. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 35.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 1,215,131, with a testing total of 11,017,447. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 22,000, an increase from the previously reported 21,379. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 1,003,141, another substantial increase from the 962,639 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 244 for the state, as of Friday, December 4.
TDCJ reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 131 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 8 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 7 reported by BMCC, while a total of 49 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having 661 offenders in medical isolation and one on medical restriction, while BMCC shows none in isolation with none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 251,381 offenders and 95,719 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 26,522 offenders and a total of 7,051 staff members testing positive and 23,664 offenders and 6,004 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses dropped dramatically from 2,839 to 1,749. Active employee cases dropped to 954 from the last report’s 1,026. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose 67, while those presumed to be COVID-related dropped to 100, with an additional 52 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ still reports 12 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rose to 24 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.