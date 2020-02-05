COMMERCE - Two women were found dead and a baby was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Monday at Texas A&M-Commerce, according to university officials.
At 10:17 a.m. on Monday morning, a student called university police from the Pride Rock Residence Hall, a three-story co-ed dorm for freshmen students. When officers arrived they found the two women and an injured 2-year-old boy. The child was in stable condition at a local hospital, said Bryan Vaughn, Chief of the Texas A&M-Commerce Police, in a statement.
University officials have not yet said whether the two women were students or otherwise affiliated with the school. They have also not provided details about a suspect or a motive.
The school’s lockdown, which lasted about two hours, was lifted Monday afternoon. University police are still investigating the case.
Officers are still stationed throughout the school’s campus. Pride Rock and surrounding areas are blocked off. Classes are canceled through Wednesday.
Texas A&M-Commerce is about 65 miles northeast from Dallas. It’s also about 235 miles north of the Texas A&M flagship campus, which is located in College Station. The school has about 6,000 undergraduate students and about 4,000 graduate students.
Last October, two people died and several more were injured after gunfire broke out at a late-night party in Greenville, meant to celebrate Texas A&M University-Commerce’s homecoming.
