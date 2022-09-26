In an effort to promote public safety and awareness, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeks to inform the public that suspected Fentanyl has been located in Rusk County.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid drug used in the treatment of severe pain. Fentanyl has a high risk for addiction and dependence. Fentanyl depresses the central nervous system and respiratory function. Exposure to Fentanyl may be fatal. Fentanyl can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, oral exposure or ingestion, or skin contact. Fentanyl can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with alcoholic beverages. Fentanyl can also be deadly when combined with illicit drugs, such as marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. It has further been reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that Fentanyl is being distributed in Rusk County in the form of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax bars, and oxycodone tablets.