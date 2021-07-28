After a budget presentation last week that had to be slit up into two meetings Sheriff John Wayne Valdez went back to the drawing board prior to his budget presentation to the County Commissioners Monday during a special called workshop.
“Lieutenant Shaw and I visited after the last meeting and came up with this revised budget,” said Sheriff Valdez.
He told the Commissioners that the 2022 budget he presented last week was very aggressive being his first budget as Sheriff that he decided it best not to be full speed ahead as his is nature.
“This budget should be more reasonable for my first one,” Valdez said.
Once again this part of the budget is about the jail, that’s where most of the need is currently according to Sheriff Valdez. He continued to tell the Commissioners about the rigid guidelines from the Jail Standards. One of the key issues the department faces are mental inmates at the jail. These have to be dealt with very careful and most times they have to be transported to where they can get medical help.
“Sometimes we have to go to Greenville and one time we had to go as far as El Paso, said Lieutenant Shaw.
This is why the budget calls for an additional employee to help with transportation.
The discussion then shifted to housing outside inmates that Sheriff Valdez request at this last budget meeting. Again Valdez told the Commissioners that Rusk County would only be responsible for housing these guest inmates. The entities that would send their inmates to the jail would be responsible for everything else this would be specified in the contract.
According to Valdez they would start with only ten inmates to see how everything works out then they would decide if they could handle more, not because of space but because of the required number of jailers mandated by Jail Standards.
Currently the Rusk County Jail averages about 120 inmates. Commissioner Greg Gibson wanted to know the true cost to house an outside inmate. Valdez told him at this time it would be impossible to put an exact number on that cost because the true cost varies according to each inmate, their needs and staffing.
Jail Standards requires one jailer per every 48 inmates. Currently Rusk County Jail has five jailers including supervisors.
Commissioner Gibson said, “Some jails are getting only $45 per inmate we’re asking $100. How many will we get? The average cost would be about $60 each.”
This number came about from a calculation that Gibson arrived at. The cost per outside inmate was a concern as it was at the last budget meeting. The Commissioners do not want to get into a situation where on an annual basis it costs more than what the revenue they would be taking in.
The Commissioners have a lot to consider before approving the Sheriff’s budget even though the $2.663 million he is requesting is much less than he initially asked for.
After the budget workshop the Commissioners then had a special session to take care of two items on the agenda, both were approved.
First, they accepted a bid for County Road 2207 (Katy Lane and Clements Road) in Tatum for seal coating. The Second item was to accept restitution of $650 for oil dirt to Precinct 2.