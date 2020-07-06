For the month of June calls into the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office have dropped tremendously.
Gunshots dropped to 12 calls from 28 reported last month. Illegal dumping was also down to only five calls. Livestock calls decreased as well.
“We have worked real hard with the livestock owners to help us with this problem and it’s working,” said Sheriff Jeff Price. “They are repairing their fences and moving their livestock to other pastures and that is helping as well.”
Reckless driving was way down to only 67 calls. Verbal disputes and simple assaults were down as well.
Burglary of a building and of a vehicle was up by only one call. Suspicious vehicle calls were up with 4 calls while abandoned vehicles were up 13.
“These were not stolen vehicles. Some had broke down while others had run out of gas the owners had went to get help,” said Sheriff Price.
The largest increase for the month was traffic stops. They were up 60 calls.
Sheriff Price said, “The reason for this is that DPS (Department of Public Safety) has been instructed by the state to back off therefore it’s the Sheriff’s job to cover the county. We cover the entire area of the county except Henderson and Overton.”
Mental transport was up by four calls from seven calls last month. According to Sheriff Price it is the Sheriff’s Office duty by law to respond to these calls. He also said that there is no rhyme or reason for the calls. They might be medication related or many other reasons. However what ever the reason the Sheriff’s Office is responsible even if the call comes from the hospital.