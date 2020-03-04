Tuesday’s primary election totals have led to a run off in the Rusk County Sheriff race. With no one candidate garnering the necessary 50% plus one, candidates Jeff Price and JohnWayne Valdez will face off in a run off election. 

Jeff Price ran on his abilities. “I am also able to utilize the 8 years I have been elected as your Sheriff to continue to grow the relationships within the county government and also the citizens we proudly serve,” he said in a statement to The Henderson News.

JohnWayne Valdez ran on his problem solving skills. “I have always been a problem solver that looks at the situation and doesn’t make quick decisions before thinking of what else that decision will affect,” he said in a statement to The Henderson News.

Tags

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription