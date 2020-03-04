Tuesday’s primary election totals have led to a run off in the Rusk County Sheriff race. With no one candidate garnering the necessary 50% plus one, candidates Jeff Price and JohnWayne Valdez will face off in a run off election.
Jeff Price ran on his abilities. “I am also able to utilize the 8 years I have been elected as your Sheriff to continue to grow the relationships within the county government and also the citizens we proudly serve,” he said in a statement to The Henderson News.
JohnWayne Valdez ran on his problem solving skills. “I have always been a problem solver that looks at the situation and doesn’t make quick decisions before thinking of what else that decision will affect,” he said in a statement to The Henderson News.