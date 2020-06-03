Several Rusk County schools have already held their graduation ceremonies each with their own take on Gov. Abbott’s requirements.
Friday night, Mount Enterprise ISD held its 2020 Graduation midfield in Wildcat Stadium. In an effort to comply with Abbott’s orders, Seniors were seated the appropriate six feet apart. Family and friends of the graduating class were seated in the bleachers and some in the parking area viewing from their vehicles.
Salutatorian Tanner Fitzgerald took his turn at the podium, thanking the teachers and parents for supporting each of the graduates through their journey into mature adults, which he assured them they would become soon. He went on to quote a character from his favorite movie, Spiderman 2, saying, “Intelligence is not a privilege, it’s a gift. And you use it for the good of mankind.”
Collin Reeves, 2020 Valedictorian, touted the expanse of extracurricular activities offered within Mt. Enterprise ISD and reminisced on less enjoyable moments within his high school career. Reeves quoting Walt Disney said, “If you can visualize it, if you can dream it, there’s some way to do it.” He reminded his classmates that no matter their life’s goal they could achieve anything through the same hard work and determination necessary to get them all to this point in their lives.
Graduates were called to the stage to pick up their diplomas while spectators cheered from the bleachers and honked their horns from the parking lot.
Laneville ISD conducted a “car parade” graduation ceremony. Students and up to five members of their family parked in front of the administration building where they stood in front of their vehicle until Their names were called. Once called the student and their family members went to the podium to receive their diploma, take a group photo, and receive a gift basket from school administration.
It was announced during the ceremony that Valedictorian, Jose Montelongo, had received scholarships nearing the amount of $14,000 with $2,400 coming from the Laneville scholarship, $1,500 from Tenaska, and a first-year full-ride scholarship to Texas A&M. Salutatorian, Taylor Barnhill, received nearly $10,000 in scholarships with $5,000 coming from the Eastex Telephone Cooperative scholarship and $2,200 from the Laneville scholarship among many others.
Senior Destiny Blackshire gave the benediction and after a rose presentation, Laneville’s Class of 2020 threw their caps and celebrated to Pomp and Circumstance.
Carlisle ISD held their open-air ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium with two immediate family members seated on the field while up to four other guests watched from the stands.
Salutatorian, Holli Williams recounted highlights from their educational journey, from kindergarten separation anxiety to science class superglue experiments and prom shenanigans. Williams, quoting notoriously inept The Office character, Michael Scott, said, “You know what they say fool me once, strike one but fool me twice, strike three.” Her advice to her classmates was to “be Michael Scott” and march to the beat of your own drum.
Camdyn Gray, Valedictorian of the 2020 Carlisle class, expressed gratitude for the opportunities she’s been given and to her family, friends, and teachers for their part in her journey. Referencing the memories missed due to the pandemic and the need to move on past the darker moments, Gray quoted author Chelsea Crockett saying, “Without rain, nothing grows. Learn to embrace the storms of your life.”
As each student was called to the stage, those family members seated opposite the students on the field, met them mid-stage to present their diplomas and pose for a photo.
Each of these area school districts managed to create a memorable ceremony despite restrictions set about by Gov. Abbott. While the memory might not match the graduates’ expectations, it will still be a moment of celebration and light in previously dark times.