On Tuesday September 6 the Henderson City Council conducted the first public hearing concerning the2022/2023 Budget and Tax Rate. Unlike the last meeting no one showed up for public comment. During the public hearings City Manager Jay Abercrombie told the Council that he wanted to make a correction to a question asked by a citizen at the last meeting and that the correct number of the amount added to the budget through the increased property values set by the Appraisal District was $390,000 and not the $350,000 they mentioned at the last meeting.
After the opening and closing of both public hearings and no citizen’s comments Mayor Buzz Fullen closed the hearings. Now the next step is to hold another hearing for the second reading and once it is closed and voted on by the Council the 2022/2023 Budget and Tax Rate will become in affect at the start of the new fiscal year. That will take place at the regular scheduled Council meeting next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on September 13 at the old City Hall building located at 400 West Main.