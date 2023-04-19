Our regular church service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Bro. Mark will be bringing the message from Philippians 2:1-30 ‘Unity through humility’ 1 Therefore if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy, fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind. Paul believed that having Humility, Love, and Unity and being of one accord, was only possible with the help of the Holy Spirit.
Come Sunday morning and let’s learn how this can help us be overcome with joy.
This coming Sunday the adult Sunday school less is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship area beginning at 9:45 a.m. Our study comes from John 18:1-11. Jesus went with his disciples over the brook Cedron, where there was a Garden, he would often go with his disciples. Judas knew this. Having received a band of men and officers from the chief priest and Pharisees, they came with lanterns, torches, and weapons to arrest Jesus.
What happens when they go to make the arrest? Come join us and find out Sunday morning. You can sit by me.
Sunday school for children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard. We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. We are currently in the book of Romans. Wednesday we are studying in the book of 1 Samuel starting at 6:30 p.m.
Both studies are held in our fellowship area in the back part of the church.