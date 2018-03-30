For KLTV’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto being on television was never in his plan as he spoke to the Henderson Rotary Club Thursday.
“I never wanted to be on television,” said Scirto. “That was the last thing I wanted to do.”
Scirto, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in Houston, was working for Wilkins Weather Technologies when the price of oil significantly dropped in the mid-1980s.
“At that time my wife and I had three children and while my boss wasn’t going to lay anyone off, we decided I had to do something different,” Scirto said. “The university had an agreement with the Fox station in Houston so we could go and practice in front of the green screen and learn how to point to the right places.”
