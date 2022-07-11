Long-time Henderson philanthropist, Betty Elder, is ramping up for her 37th year helping local children with her wildly successful Yates Park School Supply Train.
Elder and her charitable crew of volunteers will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., August 5, at the Henderson Civic Center disseminating donated backpacks filled with nearly everything a child will need to begin a prosperous new school year. This year’s event will be curbside, drive-through style with no identification or proof of income required. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Originally created in 1985, the Yates Park project was engineered by local school teacher, Mary Craig, with the intent to help children who lived within the area of Henderson’s Yates Park. Its initial purpose was to provide a literacy and nutrition program. Since that time, the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County has met that need which gave event organizer Elder the opportunity to focus specifically on the collection of school supplies. With the help of area churches, businesses, and the Rusk County Juvenile Probation Department, among countless others, Elder has received countless supplies throughout the years.
Donations can also be made to Help the Youth and Yates Park, P.O. Box 1121, Henderson, TX 75653.
For more information, contact Elder at 903-657-4061.