About this time every year, for the past 36 years, Betty Elder’s phone simply rings off the hook.
And why shouldn’t it? She is the engineer for the annual Yates Park Back to School Project and she coordinates the School Supply Train from her living room.
With each phone call, Elder has either collected another donation or more school supplies she plans to hand out on Aug. 18 at the Henderson Civic Center. The event will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that Thursday.
Donations are being collected through Aug. 6 but people can donate throughout the year, as school supplies are needed at anytime.
“Last year, we gave to about 700 students,” she said. “This year, we want to do that and more.”
This project began in 1985 as a mission to help Yates Park youth. Elder said the original purpose of the program was to provide a literacy and nutrition program in the park. Since that time the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County has met that need in the city of Henderson.
The originator of this event, Mary Craig was a school teacher who recognized a need and wanted to fill it.
Elder has taken over the reins with the help of churches, local businesses and the Rusk County Juvenile Probation Department, and many others.
In a previous interview, Elder called this a mission, and it is even truer today.
This program is a mission,” Elder said of the School Supply Train. “It’s about helping those who need it and never leaving a child behind.”
Elder couldn’t do all of this collecting by herself, she is especially thankful for the help from the local churches, including Bar None Cowboy Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Church of the Living God, Lakeview Baptist Church, Mother Zion Baptist, Mount Hebron Church, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Pine Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Alem Grove Baptist Church, St. Mathew Episcopal and Henderson Interchurch Ministries.
The Yates Park Project is open to families who participate in the free-and-reduced school lunch programs.
The school supplies are free and families who need assistance for school-aged children are asked to bring proof of eligibility. Adults must accompany a child and must provide identification such as a driver’s license, proof of income, WIC card, Medicaid card or Texas Lone Star food card.
If residents would like to donate to the drive, items can be dropped off at the Henderson civic center Wednesday as volunteers sort and organize the items.
Donations can also be made to: Help the Youth and Yates Park, P.O. Box 1121, Henderson, TX 75653.
For more information, contact Elder at 903-657-4061.