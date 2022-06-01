I know parents are asking themselves this question today: As a parent concerned about the safety of my child at school how do I get involved? I know many are feeling helpless to effect change. Following the tragedy of Uvalde, I have heard comments from elected officials, the public and news media that we should secure every school campus in the country. I can’t speak for the rest of the country but I can comment on Texas schools.
In the Texas Education Code adopted in 1995 which bears my name as a co-sponsor, we attempted to change the mindset of education in Texas in an important way. Texas is one of the largest school systems in the world with great diversity in a large state - rural, urban, sparse, small, large, and fast growth. Prior to the 1995 Code, the mindset of educators and public was in order for a school district to act you needed State permission. Or, as I often heard, “We would like to do this for our students but the State will not let me.” The Education Code was drafted for the opposite effect, although it is still not well understood.
A school district is empowered in Texas to take any action necessary to protect its students and create a safe environment. The purpose of this article is not to criticize or shift blame to any local school district, but rather, to inform parents and the public of where the quickest involvement for change may occur. It is difficult or impossible to know where and what form of tragedy will occur in advance but in response to this issue the public needs to know where to begin to voice concerns and action. We have school campuses in our State that have fences, one controlled entrance, security forces, doors to classrooms that lock to the outside automatically and more. We have campuses with little to no security - all depending on the community-recognized needs.
If, as a State, we would have mandated specific security measures then every campus, regardless of community needs or desires would have had to comply. Instead, authority exists in local school officials, school boards, and local communities to take appropriate steps. The needs of a district in Dallas or Houston may not be deemed necessary in every community, but the authority to take action already exists.
Most often, we hear from school administrators that they can’t take steps because the state does not fund it. The financing of local schools consists of state, local and federal funds. If a community needs additional funding, clearly the State could provide funding to every school district and require it to be used in a certain way, or a local district could raise funds for a specific purpose, or pass a local bond election to fund any capital expenditure that is needed. The difference is, as a State, do we require every school district to do the same thing or do we give flexibility to a local district to meet its individual needs?
One policy decision is clear. If it is mandated on a local community to take specific action, it is often met with an outcry against State mandates. Whereas, if a local community decides it needs certain action from the local public it is generally embraced as a
community interest. So, the Education Code was enacted with the basic provision that - unless a State interjects itself into every local district on a specific subject matter - then the local district is empowered to take all necessary steps to educate and keep students, teachers and school district personnel safe. The authority already exists.
Federal background checks for gun owners, restrictions on gun ownership, and other topics may, in fact, require state and federal governments to act but campus security authority already exists in Texas although as has been revealed by comments from many elected officials, the media and some members of the public that authority is not well known.
Clearly, the State could mandate every single campus have barbed wire linked prison style fences, a single entrance, a manned and trained security staff, surveillance equipment, educator training in gun safety, bullet proof windows, doors and so on and could stipulate the funding for these but I still believe those decisions are best made at the community level based upon the public desire and needs of that community. Action by the State would require a special legislative session called by the Governor or wait until the legislature meets again in 2023. If a parent wants action quickly these solutions do not help for tomorrow or even next year.
Finally, education historically, in this country has been primarily a State issue. There are many good policy arguments why it should be, not the least of which is the ability of individual parents to enact change and be involved in the education of their children. While many people can attend the local school board meeting or even travel to a state capital to voice their concerns, few could travel to our nation’s capital. State government and the Federal government action necessarily moves like a huge battle ship affecting everything in its wake.
Education often needs to be as nimble as a speed boat to deal with local concerns. The public will not wait on the safety of our children for the next legislative session or the federal government in this very diverse country to act. The parents will leave the public school system if we believe our children are not safe. The authority to act immediately and quickly in Texas exists in local school districts. As a parent, if you want to be involved, the local school board is the place to start.
Paul L. Sadler is a co-author of Texas Education Code,
Former Chairman of Public Education 1995-2003, US Senate Candidate 2012 and a former state representative from Henderson