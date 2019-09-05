The Henderson school board approved a surplus budget and lower tax rate for the coming year, during a special meeting Wednesday evening. During a required public hearing, Director of Finance Kristin Byrd presented the full $38.3 million budget, noting it would result in a projected surplus of nearly a million dollars.
The funds are spread across three separate district budgets including the general fund, food service and debt payments.
“The general fund budget will result in a surplus of $800,000,” said Byrd. She noted the food service budget was balanced and the debt service budget included a project surplus of $164,000.
The board also approved a new tax rate of 97-cents per $100 of property value, seven cents less than last year’s $1.07 tax rate. Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said the state legislature mandated the decrease. The board also approved a 23-cent tax rate for debt payments.
No one spoke during the formal public hearing for the budget. However, Pamela Combs, a long-time high school teacher, addressed the board for nearly 15 minutes during the earlier public comment time of the meeting. Combs said she was concerned about the recent pay raises approved by the board earlier this month since they did not include teachers with more than 20 years of service.
“The pay adjustments made [during the last meeting] me happy until I looked at it and saw it stopped at 20 [years],” said Combs, referring to the districts teacher pay scale. “At first, I was upset. Then I was a little hurt, thinking I was of no value to you.”
Combs told the board she appreciated them but there were, “a lot of teachers in my same position. They are very upset.” She asked why raises were not previously approved for more experienced teachers, noting it was, however, on the current meeting’s agenda.
“And we’re still not really competitive,” added Combs. “I chose to work in Henderson. I turned down a job that paid $7,000 a year more than here. They came looking for me and it’s just 10 minutes farther away from my house.”
Board Chairman Jamey Holmes thanked Combs for her comments and her work. Holmes noted that part of her comments would likely be addressed later during the meeting.
Following approval of the budget, the board discussed the issue of pay increases for teacher with 25 to 42 years of experience.
“I inadvertently didn’t look at the salary steps beyond 25 years,” Lamb told the board. “I had said I wanted every teacher above step five to get a minimum of an 8-percent increase and those above 30 years to get a minimum of 9 percent.”
The board approved the increases with Trustee Harold Sentmore telling Lamb, “I appreciate you finding this and making the change.”
Holmes then added, “The board has been aware that our pay has not been where it needs to be and we’ve been working on it every year. I want to reiterate that.”
Lamb then unveiled a new perfect-attendance incentive for staff and teachers.
“When regular teachers are in the classroom and when auxiliary staff shows up, everything works better,” said Lamb explaining the purpose of the program.
Lamb proposed giving teachers and staff a $1,000 per semester incentive for perfect attendance. He estimated a total cost of $500,000 per year.
“It seems a little harsh,” said Trustee Mary Sue Wolfe, who asked if leaving for a sick child would be counted as an absence.
“We want to set a goal,” explained Lamb. “And we want the goal to be difficult. It will require a sacrifice. Our staff does a really good job when they come to work and we want to incentivize that.”
“I look at as we are doing something good for the teachers,” said Trustee Drew Butler.
The board unanimously passed the proposal, which Lamb said would begin Tuesday after Labor Day.
In other action, the board:
Approved a $500 bonus for the spring semester for all staff, paid with the January paycheck.
Approved a budget amendment to move funds between various accounts.
Nominated Williams to serve as a delegate for the Texas Association of School Boards’ assembly for the coming year and Butler as an alternate.
Held a closed-door session to discuss the hiring of a teacher.