Everyone’s favorite bearded gift-giver will soon be setting up shop in his downtown home.
From 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 and 19, and Sunday, December 20, Santa will be in Downtown Henderson at Heritage Square, waving to everyone.
Visits are not permitted as Santa is social distancing to avoid any illness which might cause a delay in his toy delivery time.
The City of Henderson has chosen to place a mailbox next to his house so all the area boys and girls can get their Santa letters to the big guy.
For more information, call Laura Wilkerson at 903-392-8232.