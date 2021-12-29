Santa made a special visit to the lobby of the Rusk County Jail Saturday, December 18, to bring smiles to the children and families of those incarcerated over the holiday season.
Larry Reedy, the founder of Project Second Chance, worked in league with Lt. Cassandra Shaw, Jail Administrator for Rusk County, to make the day extra special for the visitors and inmates alike. Reedy’s Project Second Chance is a local organization created to benefit the indigent inmates within Rusk County but its mission expanded with holiday spirit and Reedy set out to make sure every child that visited the jail lobby received a photo with Santa and a gift all their own.
“It’s amazing to see what God can do,” said Reedy. “We worked so hard to make sure every kid got a present and before the event came around we had enough that they ended up with two or three. It wasn’t even just kids, entire families left with a gift.”
Lt. Shaw arranged for a holiday photo of every visitor to be sent back to their family member.
“I’m so grateful to the community for getting on board and helping us make this event possible,” said Reedy. “Lt. Shaw is an absolute angel, and Rusk County is lucky to have her. She has a heart for helping these people. Without her none of this would have ever happened.”