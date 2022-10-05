September sales tax revenue reports show a few modest increases when compared to 2021 totals, with Overton and Reklaw registering negative net monthly payment numbers.
Reklaw’s huge increases took a turn for the worse, with a 28.82% drop coming in at $535 under last year’s $751. The small town’s huge increases registered in previous months kept its year-to-date payments in the black with a 14.05% increase translating to a more than $2,000 difference.
Continuing along its path of steady growth Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $647,040 for a 15.88% increase over last year’s $558,347. This consistent climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals. Henderson reported a 19.00% tax increase reflecting a larger than $900K difference over last year’s $5,031,113.
Tatum’s monthly totals continue to show improvement with a reported 3.94% gain in monthly net payments with a reported total of $24,883 over last year’s $23,939. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with July’s $276,572 coming in a healthy 12.69% higher than last year’s $245,420.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 40.13% with a total of $42,462 over last year’s $30,301. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals, with Overton registering a more than 22% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $314,406.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals reported a small but positive rise in net payments for September, coming in at $20,881 over last year’s $20,273. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course, with a sparse 3.00% increase coming in at $198,407 over last year’s $191,132.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $6,819,321 over last year’s $5,766,266, a growth of more than $1 Million.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue recovered with a nearly 29% gain compared over last year’s $589,744. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 4% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $30 million. Tyler’s tax revenues rebounded from last month’s 12.51% loss with a small but relevant 5.14% increase. Nacogdoches reported a, 11.35% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with a September total of $6,185,788.